Corvallis woman accused of assault and delivery of fentanyl near Albany school

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school.

Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22.

Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet of a school. Velasco also allegedly caused serious physical injury to a woman using a dangerous weapon.

Velasco was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday, June 23 on charges of unlawful delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and second-degree assault.

The alleged fentanyl delivery comes during a growing illicit drug problem in the city.

During a Wednesday, June 22 city council meeting, Albany Police Department Capt. Brad Liles said there were seven illicit drug overdose deaths from January to May of this year in Albany, which matches the entire total from the three previous years. Liles said fentanyl is one of the primary drugs involved.

During Thursday's arraignment, prosecutor Michael Paul said APD officers responded to a report of an overdose at the victim's apartment in early June. Velasco was allegedly at the scene when medics arrived who took over with providing life saving efforts to the victim.

The woman reportedly asked Velasco for fentanyl and Velasco allegedly supplied it, according to Paul.

"This is as close to a manslaughter charge as one can get," Paul said.

The state asked for $75,000 security, but Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set bail at the minimum $50,000. Kittson-MaQatish appointed Dillon Duxbury as Velasco's defense attorney.

Velasco's next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for July 11.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

