Corvallis sex abuser of children dies in prison

A 78-year-old former Corvallis man convicted of sex abuse died while serving his sentence at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.

Dennis Michael Randall died Friday, Jan. 13, in the prison infirmary while on hospice care, according to a news release, which noted his earliest possible release date was in February 2030.

Randall was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing four girls. A Corvallis resident at the time, he pleaded guilty on four counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of incest in February 2010 in Benton County Circuit Court.

The victims — young girls Randall knew — were ages 5, 6, 9 and 12 when the abuse began in 2009. When police interviewed Randall, he admitted that he had molested the girls. His defense attorney told the court Randall was “ashamed of what he's done.”

But when asked if he wanted to address the court, Randall expressed anger at the victims' guardians, saying he had told them he didn't want to watch the girls.

"If (they) would have just listened, we wouldn't be here today," he said.

The statements flabbergasted Judge Locke Williams.

"That in no way makes them responsible for the years or months of abuse that you subjected their children to," he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Williams commended Randall for his willingness to resolve the case quickly and spare the victims a lengthy legal proceeding, but wondered if Randall really accepted his responsibility for the crimes.