Corvallis railroad trestle fire takes nearly 9 hours to put out

A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters more than eight hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.

According to Corvallis Fire Department Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones, the call came in at 1:56 a.m. for a fire off of Avery Park, following the railroad tracks and heading north.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is open. No injuries have been reported.

“We don’t know exactly what started it, but we do know the conditions before and prior,” Jones said. “Portland & Western (Railroad) had just gone out there on April 22 after getting some complaints about activity under the trestle.”

Photos provided by Portland & Western Railroad shows some sort of encampment underneath the trestle, Jones added.

Portland & Western Railroad owns the tracks coming from Portland all the way to the opening of Avery Park, according to Jones. Everything south from Avery Park Drive is privately owned by farmer Larry Venell, Jones said. No Portland & Western trains were scheduled to pass through at the time of the fire.

Venell Farms uses the trestle to transport agricultural products into Corvallis.

“It’s our slow season,” Venell said. “It shouldn’t cause too many interruptions.”

Venell added that the farm probably has around 400 carloads that go into Corvallis each year.

The fire starts

The fire was behind Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Terri Spires lives a stone’s throw from the trestle bridge, which can be seen from her backyard. She said there was a tent under the trestle in which people were living, but she couldn’t say if they were present at the time of the fire.

“I get so much homeless back here,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.”

When the fire broke out late early Monday morning, she heard loud pops — almost like gunfire, which she believes were propane tanks exploding. Her boyfriend, Nick Anderson, rushed over to get her out of the house. Anderson said the flames were hitting tree-top levels.

“It was really, really bad,” he said. “I’ll tell you though, the fire department was on it. They were here until this morning.”

The couple got out of the house safely and went a few doors down to Anderson’s place.

They were grateful for recent rain having saturated the trees and shrubs surrounding the tracks. Had the fire happened during a dry spell, they said it could have been much worse, potentially threatening the entire neighborhood. Anderson said he was also thankful for the wind, which was blowing away from the house.

Jones said it was hard to say what caused the fire, because investigators had not talked to everyone who may have been living under the trestle.

“It does look like the activities underneath or the activities around the trestle (caused the fire),” Jones said. “It wasn’t a lightning strike, electrical was intact, there’s no other utilities around.”

Putting out the fire

A number of environmental factors made the fire particularly difficult to put out. Eleven units from CFD responded to the fire, which wasn’t fully extinguished till around 10:45 a.m., according to Jones.

“It’s creosote, it's heavy timber — we had a lot of timber rot in there,” Jones said. “With creosote, when it catches on fire, it can remain on fire with hot embers within the piers themselves."

"We actually had to climb up into the piers with assistance from Portland & Western just to access the hot spots,” Jones added.

The rain that poured down during the fire helped a little bit, according to Jones. He said it helped moisten the areas around it, but the creosote is water resistant so the rain probably didn’t help with the fire itself. When creosote is liquefied, it vaporizes and becomes highly flammable, according to Jones.

The trestle and some large vegetation were the only things damaged by the fire. The trestle is blocked off at both ends, according to Jones.

“It is absolutely, 100% unsafe for any pedestrian traffic or train traffic,” he said.

As the investigation continues, Jones asks anyone who was around at the time of the fire to speak with investigators, and if anyone was injured by the fire, he encourages them to seek medical attention.

“There’s no doubt that incidents like this, had it been in the very high, dry times of the year, this may have gone a different direction,” Jones said. “I think the timing right now … we lucked out.”

Reporter Cody Mann contributed to this story.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

