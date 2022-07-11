Corvallis police officer injured in pursuit

A Corvallis police officer was injured after pursuing a suspect on Sunday, July 10.

Officers arrested Gordon Ridenour, 42, following a motorcycle and on-foot pursuit, according to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department. At around 1:33 p.m. Sunday at the 900 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

There were reports of yelling and screaming, according to the news release, and the man was reportedly cutting a motorcycle with a knife.

When the sergeant arrived, officers observed the man, later identified as Ridenour, and a woman standing next to the motorcycle. They denied a domestic dispute had occurred.

Ridenour started the motorcycle, and as another officer arrived, drove off, according to the news release. Officers pursued the motorcycle for about 2 miles. At this point, according to Corvallis police, the motorcycle appeared to fail mechanically.

Police say Ridenour fled on foot as officers pursued him. An officer caught up to Ridenour and tackled him to the ground. Ridenour allegedly resisted arrest, which caused the officer to fall into a deep culvert ditch and land on his head and shoulder.

Officers took Ridenour into custody and booked him in Benton County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, eluding police, assaulting a public safety officer, identity theft, felon in possession of restricted weapon, resisting arrest and multiple arrest warrants.

The officer was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.