Corvallis police investigating hit-and-run, need help finding driver

Corvallis police are looking for the driver believed to have it hit a pedestrian, sending an Oregon State University student to the hospital.

According to a Corvallis Police Department news release, at around 6:21 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, police received reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A witness observed someone on the ground and an involved vehicle leaving the scene, traveling westbound on Harrison.

Police and Corvallis Fire Department personnel responded and found OSU student Aliyah Lopez, 21, had suffered extensive injuries from the collision. Medics transported Lopez to the Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical facility, where she is receiving treatment for traumatic injuries, the news release said.

The intersection was closed for around five hours. Members of the Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team and detectives are investigating the case.

Officers are looking for a beige- or champagne-colored, full-sized SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy. No license plate information or specific vehicle make and model were available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov.