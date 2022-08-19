Corvallis police chief to retire in December, city announces successor

Corvallis Police Department Chief Nick Hurley will retire in December, according to a city news release.

City Manager Mark Shepard has appointed Capt. Jason Harvey as the agency’s next chief.

Hurley’s retirement will be effective Dec. 30. During the interim period, Hurley, 49, will work closely with Harvey, 46, and the department to ensure a smooth transition, the news release said.

Hurley has been chief since 2020 when he took over the role from Jonathan Sassaman.

City public information officer Patrick Rollens said the retirement was expected as Hurley has had a long career in law enforcement and with CPD.

According to the news release, Harvey is a 25-year veteran of CPD and has worked in nearly every role at the department, including patrol, detective and K-9 handler. Harvey is currently a captain at the department.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed the next Chief of Police for the City of Corvallis,” Harvey said in the news release. “Serving this community is a true privilege, and I am committed to working with Chief Hurley over the next few months as we coordinate the handover of responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition for the department and the community.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Harvey has a criminology and criminal justice degree from Portland State University. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2017 and is also a graduate of the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute. He holds an Executive Certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Outside of work, Harvey enjoys outdoor activities like camping and cycling, and enjoys spending time with his family.

“Captain Harvey is an accomplished law enforcement professional and a true community ambassador for Corvallis,” Shepard said in the news release. “I am excited to work closely with Jason to maintain the high levels of service that the community has come to expect from its Police Department.”