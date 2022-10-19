Corvallis police arrest man accused of pedestrian hit-and-run

Corvallis police have arrested a Florence man suspected of hitting an Oregon State University student with his vehicle and fleeing the scene in late September.

Officers arrested Kenneth Kreitz, 47, Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release. The suspected charges are reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, third-degree assault, reckless endangering another person and tampering with physical evidence.

Kreitz allegedly struck 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez with his car at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard around 6:21 p.m. Sept. 26.

Lopez suffered extensive injuries while Kreitz allegedly fled the scene. Medics transported Lopez to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of traumatic injuries. The intersection was closed for around five hours following the collision.

A few days after the crash, police said they were looking for a light green Ford Expedition with a model year ranging from 1997-2001. The vehicle appeared to have a yellow/amber colored light on the roof near the front of the car as well as damage to the passenger-side rear quarter panel, CPD said.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, detectives received an anonymous tip regarding the vehicle of interest. Police located the car and obtained a search warrant to seize it and analyze it for evidence, the news release said. Detectives then identified Kreitz as the suspect.

Kreitz was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.