Corvallis nurse surrenders license for mistreatment of COVID-19 patient

A Benton County nurse has surrendered her family nurse practitioner license after she reportedly gave an improper assessment and provided improper medication for a coronavirus-positive patient, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

Disciplinary documents from the board say on or around Aug. 1, 2021, officials received information that Renee Edwards of Corvallis did not follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for treating a patient who had COVID-19.

The documents say Edwards went against nursing standards by prescribing, dispensing, administering or distributing drugs in an unsafe manner. They do not say which specific treatment she prescribed.

The state first issued Edwards a license on Oct. 8, 2004.

As a result of these allegations, Edwards voluntarily surrendered her nursing license, according to Oregon State Board of Nursing, which accepted her surrender. According to the disciplinary documents, if Edwards wants to reinstate her nurse practitioner license after a minimum of three years, she may submit an application to the Board.

