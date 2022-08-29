Corvallis nurse reprimanded for abusing client

The Oregon State Board of Nursing has reprimanded a Corvallis nurse for "failing to administer medications in a manner consistent with state and federal law, abusing a client and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice."

The state board reprimanded Herma Ornes' registered nursing license earlier this month after she reportedly used a medication for a patient paid for by the insurance of another patient at Waverly Place in Albany, according to an Oregon State Board of Nursing disciplinary document.

On or around April 27, 2021, Ornes labeled a medication bottle with new medication administration instructions. She then used the already-paid-for medication on a different patient.

The Department of Health and Humans Services substantiated the claims and determined Ornes failed to provide basic care and to protect a resident from financial exploitation.

If Ornes engages in future conduct that violates nursing standards and law, the board may take further actions, including revoking her license, according to the disciplinary document. She was issued a license in 2002.