Corvallis man suspected of assaulting someone with a stick

The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a man accused of assaulting someone with a stick.

Officers arrested James Morrow Hickman, 59, on Wednesday, May 11 on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted murder, kidnapping and interfering with making a report.

Court documents allege Hickman, in an act of domestic violence, caused serious physical injury to the victim using a stick. The charging document also alleges Hickman knew the victim was vulnerable, which increased the harm or threat of harm caused by the reported assault.

Hickman also allegedly removed, damaged or interfered with a phone of phone line in order to prevent or hinder someone from making a 911 call.

Hickman was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 12 on one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of interference with making a report.

Hickman has one other open case in Benton County for allegedly failing to report as a sex offender.

According to Oregon’s online court database, during Thursday’s arraignment, Judge Matthew Donohue appointed Mike Flinn as Hickman’s defense attorney and set the defendant’s bail at $153,000. Donohue ordered that Hickman not have any contact with the victim and to not possess any dangerous or deadly weapons.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0