Corvallis man suspected of assault with a weapon

A Corvallis resident is accused of using a weapon with a sharp edge and slashing a man’s hand on Monday, Jan. 16, according to court paperwork.

Jacob Nate Andersen, 33, was charged in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Andersen was initially scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, but he refused to appear, and the hearing was rescheduled, according to Oregon’s online court database.

On Wednesday, Judge Matthew Donohue set Andersen’s bail at $50,000 and appointed Clark Willes as his attorney.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 26.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser told a Corvallis police officer that a couple had been staying with him in his motor home in the 2500 block of Southwest Pickford Street.

On Monday when the accuser woke up, he asked the guests if they wanted to do yard work. They declined, and he told them they needed to leave, the affidavit states.

The man then jumped out of the bed in the motor home and sliced the accuser’s hand with an unknown object, the officer reported the victim as saying in the affidavit.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison upon conviction.

The charging document indicates that Andersen was on probation at the time the new crimes were committed.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) in December in Benton County Circuit Court, and was put on probation, but his sentence was suspended. The assault charge was lowered from a felony, and a count of strangulation was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement. The crime occurred on Dec. 1, according to court paperwork.

Andersen also pleaded guilty in December to second-degree disorderly conduct in two separate cases.

In 2012, Andersen pleaded guilty to first-degree sex abuse, second-degree rape and delivery of marijuana to a minor. He was sentenced to more than six years in prison.