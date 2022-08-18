Corvallis man suspected in assault with brass knuckles

The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Corvallis man for allegedly assaulting someone with brass knuckles and strangling a pregnant woman.

According to the Benton County Jail website, officers arrested Augustin Michael Holguin Jr., 29, on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on suspicion of second-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Court documents allege Holguin used brass knuckles to assault someone on Aug. 8. He is accused of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in this case.

Holguin has another open case in Benton County. Court documents for this case allege on or around Aug. 17, Holguin strangled a woman who he reportedly knew was pregnant.

In this case, Holguin is being charged with strangulation, menacing constituting domestic violence and attempted fourth-degree assault. The charging document alleges Holguin verbally threatened to kill the pregnant victim.

Holguin was arraigned in both cases in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Oregon's online court database, and Judge Joan Demarest set bail at $50,000 for each case. Demarest appointed John Rich as Holguin's defense attorney.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Aug. 23.