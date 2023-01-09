Corvallis man sentenced for sex crimes against minor

A Corvallis man already serving time in state prison has been sentenced to nearly eight additional years in prison for sex crimes against minors.

Braden Michael Kingsley-Current, 23, was sentenced to 95 months in prison during a Benton County Circuit Court hearing Monday, Jan. 9.

Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Kingsley-Current for charges in two separate cases.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of attempted second-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse in one case. He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse in a different case.

Court documents in the first case allege in July 2019 Kingsley-Current sexually abused and raped a minor younger than 14.

Court documents for the other case said Kingsley-Current possessed or accessed multiple visual recordings with sexually explicit conduct involving child abuse in September 2019.

Probation violations

Kingsley-Current committed these crimes while on probation for convictions in a different case. According to Oregon’s online court database, in 2018, Kingsley-Current was convicted of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy.

The judge granted Kingsley-Current seven years of probation for these convictions. According to previous Mid-Valley Media coverage, Kingsley-Current was 15 years old when prosecutors charged him as an adult in 2015. This case dragged through the court system as Kingsley-Current was put on house arrest and not sentenced until 2018, according to previous Mid-Valley Media reports.

In June 2019, Kingsley-Current was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

A few months later in October 2019, a Benton County Circuit Court judge revoked Kingsley-Current’s probation and as a result, sentenced the defendant to time in prison. He was set to be released for those sentences Jan. 13.

More sex crimes

During Monday’s arraignment, Kingsley-Current appeared virtually from the Oregon State Correctional Institution. He told Donohue since he has been in prison, he has earned his GED, enrolled in college classes and is on track for a plumber apprenticeship.

Prosecutor Amie Matusko asked Donohue to impose a total sentence of 95 months while defense attorney Mike Flinn asked for a lesser sentence of 75 months between the two cases.

“It’s pretty impressive what he’s done in prison,” Flinn said. “Things are on the right track for him.”

Donohue ended up following the state’s recommendation, citing the fact there were multiple victims involved in the cases.

