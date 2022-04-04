Corvallis man charged with reported robbery at Fred Meyer

A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confronted him about shoplifting on Saturday, April 2, according to authorities.

Hunter Orion Starr, 21, was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon on charges of assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

The incident occurred at about 11:55 a.m. Saturday at the Fred Meyer store at 777 NW Kings Blvd, according to Corvallis Police Department incident logs.

When a loss prevention employee and a business manager for the store attempted to stop Starr in the parking lot, Starr allegedly pushed his body against the loss prevention officer, pulled out a sort of shank and swung or jabbed it at the workers four or five times, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The workers both thought Starr would have attacked them with the weapon and they would get hurt, so they disengaged, and Starr left the area with stolen property, the affidavit states.

At about 2:30 p.m., an officer located Starr nearby at the intersection of Northwest 23rd Street and Fillmore Avenue, and Starr allegedly resisted and fought with law enforcement as he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. During the scuffle, Starr reportedly grabbed an officers genitals and squeezed.

A metal cylindrical device with a small metal tip stocking out was found on Starr, the affidavit states.

The value of the stolen merchandise was roughly $61, according to the affidavit. The type of property wasn’t specified on police logs or court documents.

Starr also was arraigned on charges in three other cases on Monday: for first-degree criminal trespass regarding an incident from Nov. 18 at a dwelling in the 2400 block of Northwest Grant Avenue for second-degree criminal trespass regarding an incident on Feb. 15 at Southside Suds Laundromat, 1910 SW Third St.; and for first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest regarding a March 3 incident involving a Bank of America ATM (location not specified on the charging document).

