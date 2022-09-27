 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story web only

Corvallis man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

  • 0
Handcuffs stock

Corvallis police have arrested a Corvallis man accused of possessing multiple files of child pornography.

Officers arrested Michael Knight, 59, on suspicion of five counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Court documents allege between June 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, Knight was in possession of or accessed multiple files containing sexually explicit conduct involving child abuse. He's also accused of trying to develop, duplicate, publish or sell files containing child sexual abuse.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News