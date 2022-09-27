Corvallis man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

Corvallis police have arrested a Corvallis man accused of possessing multiple files of child pornography.

Officers arrested Michael Knight, 59, on suspicion of five counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Court documents allege between June 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, Knight was in possession of or accessed multiple files containing sexually explicit conduct involving child abuse. He's also accused of trying to develop, duplicate, publish or sell files containing child sexual abuse.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27.