Corvallis man arrested on suspicion of assault with metal cane

Corvallis police officers have arrested a Corvallis man who allegedly assaulted someone with a metal cane.

Officers arrested Trevor Joel Brown, 33, on suspicion of assault and robbery charges Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Court documents allege Brown used a metal cane to cause physical injury to a victim. He is also accused of assaulting a different victim and robbing them. All alleged crimes stem from Sept. 7 incidents.

Brown was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 8 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault.

According to Oregon’s online court database, during Thursday’s arraignment, Judge Locke Williams appointed Dan Armstrong as Brown’s defense attorney. Williams set bail at $50,000.

Brown has three additional open cases in Benton County. Alleged charges for these cases include theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

The next court hearing for all cases is Sept. 15.