Corvallis man arrested for alleged sexual abuse, incest

Albany police have arrested a Corvallis man on suspicion of more than 10 sex crimes committed against a child younger than 12.

Officers arrested Cyol Eugene Paglia, 36, Wednesday, Sept. 21. He is accused of two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of incest, one count of first-degree attempted sodomy and one count of first-degree rape.

Court documents allege the crimes took place between Feb. 1, 2015, and Aug. 30, 2015, over the course of five incidents. The victim is reportedly related to Paglia.

Paglia was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 22.