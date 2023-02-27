The Benton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Corvallis man on suspicion of criminal mistreatment connected to the death of a two-month-old girl.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Andrew Levi Oaks on Sunday, Feb. 26. According to a BCSO news release, Oaks is the father of the infant.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard for reports of an unconscious infant at around 3 p.m. Sunday. Medics immediately transported the baby to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the news release said.

After an initial investigation, detectives arrested Oaks. He is accused of one count of first-degree criminal mistreatment, but additional charges may come following the infant's autopsy later this week, according to BCSO.

Oaks is scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Feb. 27.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to email BCSO at BentonCoSheriff@co.benton.or.us or call the agency's anonymous tip-line at 541-753-8477 and reference case number 22-526.