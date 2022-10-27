Corvallis man accused of multiple sex crimes

Corvallis police have arrested a Corvallis man on suspicion of multiple sex crimes.

Officers arrested Can Ling, 25, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Benton County Circuit Court documents, Ling is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents allege the crimes took place Sept. 29 and involved one victim whom Ling allegedly sexually abused by means of physical force.

Ling was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27.