Corvallis man accused of manslaughter in fatal crash that killed community leader

The Benton County’s Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Corvallis man for allegedly driving drunk and causing the death of community leader Andrea Thornberry.

Deputies arrested Serrano Patrick, 24, on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcoholic concentration of 0.2 or above, according to the Benton County Jail website.

Court documents allege Patrick recklessly caused the death of Thornberry as a result of driving under the influence of “intoxicating liquor” on Dec. 18.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving.

The crash

Thornberry died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near downtown Corvallis on Dec. 18, a family member confirmed the day after.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered Thornberry had been driving a Honda CRV eastbound when a man driving the opposite direction — alleged to be Patrick — left the lane of travel at the curve of the road and hit Thornberry’s Honda head-on.

Thornberry was pronounced deceased at the scene, and medics transported Patrick to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for around four hours as deputies investigated. The Oregon Department of Transportation, Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department assisted at the scene.

On Dec. 21, Benton County sheriff's deputies closed down part of Highway 20 for around an hour to continue investigating the crash site.

Leaving a legacy

After Thornberry’s death, community members spoke about her lasting impact in Corvallis.

Thornberry had served as executive director of Heartland Humane Society for 12 years, leaving the nonprofit in 2019. She was also involved in multiple nonprofits in the area.

“Everyone in the community knew her as this devoted volunteer,” Amy Yardley, Thornberry’s sister said in a statement to Mid-Valley Media a day after the crash. “But she was all these other things: a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter.”

