Corvallis man accused of kidnapping

A Corvallis man was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning, July 30 after allegedly kidnapping a female known to him and eluding deputies in a car chase.

Daniel Lee Adams, 51, was charged in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Aug. 1 with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, coercion, fourth-degree assault, felony attempt to elude, menacing, reckless driving and reckless endangering, according to Oregon’s online court database.

The charging document states that Adams kidnapped the female with the purpose of causing physical injury to her and terrorizing her. Six of the charges, including both kidnapping counts, were categorized as domestic violence.

Adams pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Locke Williams appointed Christian Strahl as Adams’ defense attorney, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Benton County Jail website listed Adams’ bail as $25,000.

Adams was arrested at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities were dispatched to an argument in the 29800 block of Highway 99W, south of Corvallis, early Saturday morning when they spotted the suspect’s red Lincoln sedan traveling east on Bruce Road, according to a BCSO news release.

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, and they could see the male holding the female, preventing her from leaving the car as the Lincoln began to accelerate away from them. The vehicle drove north on Highway 99W at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles both in its own lane and in the oncoming lane, the news release states.

While the vehicle was continuing north at speeds of about 80 mph, the passenger’s door opened and the deputies could see the female attempting to exit the car, but then being pulled back in multiple times. The driver then pulled into a store on Greenberry Road where his vehicle was disabled. Deputies immediately took the driver into custody and safely secured the female, according to the news release.

“The involved deputies did an amazing job of bringing this situation to a quick resolution and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall, in the news release.