Corvallis man accused in McDonald's robbery

Corvallis police have arrested a Corvallis man for an alleged robbery.

An officer arrested Joshua John LeRoy Reith, 42, on suspicion of robbery, burglary, menacing and other charges.

Court documents allege on or around Saturday, Nov. 12 Reith threatened someone with what he purported to be a dangerous or deadly weapon in an attempt to steal at least $100 from McDonald's. The documents did not say which McDonalds.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Reith was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on charges of second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree theft and menacing.

Judge Matthew Donohue appointed Thomas Hill as Reith’s defense attorney and set security at $50,000. The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Nov. 21.