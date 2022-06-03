Corvallis firefighters rescue man, bike from Willamette

Corvallis firefighters and recruits in a boat picked up a man stranded with a bicycle on an island in the Willamette River near the south end of town.

A Corvallis man called 911 around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6 to report he was halfway across the Willamette with a bicycle on an island in the river north and east of Willamette Boat Landing near Crystal Lake Sports Fields.

City firefighters normally would deploy a motorboat used by the department's search and rescue team for technical water rescues, but the boat by chance already was on the water.

"Everything fell into place at the right time," Battalion Chief Tony Woods said.

Firefighter Shane Grant and engineer Leo Onderko were training recruits hired by the department but not yet certified as firefighters who were learning to use specialized equipment.

Woods said firefighters transported the man and his bicycle by boat to the Corvallis side of the river.

"They were out there with our seasoned personnel and able to conduct the water rescue," Woods said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

