Convicted felon trespassed from Corvallis schools

A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in California has been trespassed from all Corvallis School District schools and the local Boys & Girls Club.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jaimi Glass, the agency served a trespassing order to Tony McClung, 51, prohibiting him from being on any school district property or the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

Glass said the agency received a call from Crescent Valley High School asking that McClung be formally banned from the campus after he allegedly stole cans from the property and followed students around.

“They were uncomfortable with him there,” Glass said.

On Monday, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss called the Benton County Sheriff's Office and asked that McClung be trespassed from all school district properties because McClung reportedly had been seen around other schools in the area as well, Glass said.

In an email sent Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, Corvallis School District parents learned staff had been instructed to contact law enforcement if they see McClung on campus, and the safety of students is their priority.

“We understand the concerns among families about why the district did not share this information sooner,” the email said. “In situations like this, we always aim to share accurate and timely information in consultation with law enforcement.”

It was not clear what incidents may have been reported at the Boys & Girls Club.

Crimes committed

In 2010, McClung was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a Shingle Springs, California woman, the Mountain Democrat newspaper reported. Authorities discovered the victim’s body in a plastic bag Sept. 2, 2006, in the home the victim shared with McClung, the newspaper reported.

McClung was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but later pleaded to the lesser manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the Mountain Democrat reported.

McClung has been in the Benton County area since 2017, according to Glass. He is not a registered sex offender.

Oregon’s online court database shows McClung has been convicted of first-degree theft, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Glass said there are no safety concerns to the public at this time, considering McClung’s criminal history in Oregon.

Staff writer Joanna Mann contributed to this report.