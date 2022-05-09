Car crash leaves Albany residents without power

A car that crashed into a power pole in Albany on Monday morning, May 9 left thousands of Pacific Power customers in the dark.

According to Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson, the outage was first reported at around 8 a.m. and initially affected about 3,600 customers.

The crash happened at Queen Avenue Southeast and Clay Street Southeast. The driver of the 2014 black Kia Soul was uninjured, according to Albany Police Department Public Information Officer Laura Hawkins.

A traffic advisory sent out by the Albany Police Department said traffic lights along Santiam Avenue and Waverly Drive Southeast were down.

Hanson said engineers and crew members went to the site to start repairs. At about 9 a.m., according to Hanson, engineers had to take an additional line out of service in order to start repairs on the power pole. This took the number of customers without power to about 5,500.

By 9:40 a.m., around 3,500 customers had their power restored, according to Hanson. By 10:30 a.m., the number of customers without power was 745. Crews will have to replace the power pole, Hanson said. This can take between two-and-a-half to three hours.

“Crews are actively working on repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” Hanson said.

