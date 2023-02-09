A California woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for her role in a credit card fraud scheme carried out in Corvallis.

Mariam Gevorkova, 37, was sentenced to federal prison Thursday, Feb. 9 in Oregon District Court. Gevorkova was also ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon news release.

Gevorkova was involved in a credit card “bust-out” scheme in which she and her co-conspirators opened up multiple credit card accounts under stolen and fake identities to fund multiple large marijuana grows and cover operating expenses of the now-defunct Corvallis Cannabis Club.

In 2016, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating the fraud. In a “bust-out” scheme, scammers rack up large balances on credit cards with no intent of paying them. After multiple purchases, they report to their banks that those payments were not authorized. Next, the banks get reimbursed from the credit card companies.

According to the news release, Gevorkova and others used the credit cards to buy jewelry and clothing, go gambling and take vacations and fund the marijuana operations.

Gevorkova recruited Corvallis Cannabis Club employees for the scheme, according to the news release.

In June 2018, Gevorkova and eight accomplices were charged with conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and manufacturing, distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Two years later, Gevorkova was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to manufacture or possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Corvallis Police Department, Philomath Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted the FBI, USPIS and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

