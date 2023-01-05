California man sentenced to federal prison for sex crimes in Oregon

A California man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for abducting and sexually abusing an Oregon minor.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon news release, Deven Richard Dearing, 26, was sentenced to 187 months in prison during a hearing Thursday, Jan. 5 in Eugene.

The news release did not say indicate the hometown of the Oregon victim. The FBI’s Eugene Resident Agency and the Corvallis Police Department investigated the case with some assistance from other agencies. The Benton County District Attorney’s Office helped with prosecution.

The crimes

In August 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies started searching for a missing Oregon minor, the news release said.

Investigators soon discovered social media exchanges between the teen and Dearing, who was living in central California at the time. FBI agents interviewed Dearing about the messages and potential location of the girl.

The same day agents interviewed Dearing, the missing girl walked into the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in California and told police she had run away from home.

Investigators later learned that story was a lie created by Dearing so law enforcement wouldn’t know he had abducted the girl.

After the victim returned to Oregon, the FBI discovered Dearing had met the girl in June 2020 through Omegle, a chat website. The two later started talking on Instagram. Dearing was 23 at the time and the chats between the pair showed that Dearing knew the victim was a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s news release.

Over several months, Dearing engaged in sexually explicit exchanges with the girl and convinced her to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, the news release said.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Dearing drove more than 600 miles to Oregon and picked up the girl. He devised a plan to remove the SIM card from her phone to prevent her from being tracked, investigators said.

After picking her up, Dearing took the girl to an Oregon hotel and sexually abused her. He then took her to his California home and continued to sexually abuse her for more than a week.

Dearing eventually agreed to drop the girl off at the local police station, the news release said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The federal charges

On Jan. 25, 2021, prosecutors charged Dearing with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In April, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Dearing with sexual exploitation of a child, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and receipt of child pornography. Dearing pleaded guilty to the first two charges in September.

Benton County crimes

Dearing was sentenced federally for the crimes he committed, but he’ll also have to face a local sentencing.

According to the sentencing memorandum in the case, Dearing has pending cases at the state level in both California and Oregon related to the federal case.

Oregon’s online court database shows Dearing has an open case in Benton County Circuit Court where he’s charged with seven counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, trafficking in persons, luring a minor and first-degree custodial interference.

A secret indictment filed in January 2021 alleges Dearing committed these crimes between June and August of 2020.

A hearing status in the case regarding Dearing’s transport from federal custody is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

According to the federal court sentencing memorandum, “the Benton County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to recommend a sentence not to exceed 156 months in its case.”

This will run concurrently to the California case sentence and the federal sentence.