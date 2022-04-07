Body pulled from Willamette identified

Authorities have named the person whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in Corvallis.

At around 4 p.m. on March 31, law enforcement recovered the body from the river near Northwest First Street and Northwest Jackson Avenue First, according to a news release. A joint-agency effort and several tips from the public helped identify the man as 44-year-old James Ernest Donat of Corvallis.

The body did not show signs of play, according to Jaimi Glass, Benton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. Glass said toxicology results have not yet been received from a state laboratory. She said no watercraft were involved in the incident to investigators’ knowledge.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate Donat’s death. They ask that if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of James Donat in the weeks leading up to March 31, contact Detective Matt Moser at matthew.moser@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6774.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0