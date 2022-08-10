Body of woman, believed to be murdered, found at Coffin Butte landfill

The body of a 27-year-old woman from Washington County has been discovered at Coffin Butte landfill north of Corvallis.

The family of Kaylee Birdzell reported her missing on Friday, Aug. 5, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Two days later, deputies learned that Birdzell had been murdered, with her body disposed in an apartment complex trash bin.

Washington County law enforcement worked with waste management officials to track down the trash. According to the news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, searchers found Birdzell at the Benton County landfill.

The remains then were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's office in Clackamas for an autopsy, which on Wednesday, Aug. 10, confirmed the body was Birdzell, according to officials.

Washington County deputies have identified Birdzell's boyfriend, Fabian Alberto Hernandez, 31, as the suspect. He was initially arrested on Sunday under the suspicion of unrelated charges: identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

On Wednesday, he was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the news release. He may face charges of second degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Law enforcement officials said that further charges may be added as the investigation is ongoing.