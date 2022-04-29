Body of missing kayaker recovered in Long Tom River

A body of the woman who went missing while kayaking on the Long Tom River has been found, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, April 29, the family of Mariana Dukes, 23, recovered her body from the river, according to BCSO. The body was found about 75 yards downriver of a fish ladder in Lane County.

Dukes was first reported missing along with her kayaking partner Joseph Bendix, 26, on Sunday, April 24 after the pair did not return from the river to Monroe City Park as planned. The two were from Eugene.

Authorities located Bendix deceased on Monday, April 25.

The two kayakers had launched their kayaks Saturday, April 23 near Ferguson Road, south of Monroe, according to BCSO. Deputies responded to a concerned family member’s call the next evening and began a search for the pair.

The search involved multiple agencies as well as drones, boats, a K9 unit and more.

“Again I’d like to thank all the agencies and volunteers for their help over the last five days, as well as private property owners who willingly allowed access to the river and their resources,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in the news release.

“While we’re all processing this tragedy, we ask members of the media to allow the families space to grieve the loss of Mariana and Joseph.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0