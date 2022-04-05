Body found in casket at Harrisburg cemetery — but workers didn't put it there

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a man left at a rural cemetery in the Harrisburg area.

The body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Masonic Cemetery off Powerline Road, Capt. Brandon Fountain said.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious wooden box at a cemetery in the 24000 block of Powerline Road, and discovered that the box appeared to be a hand-built casket left behind a tree, according to a news release.

Investigators spoke with members of the board of directors for the cemetery, who stated there were no scheduled burials and they could not explain why a casket was left at the location, the news release states.

The man’s body had no obvious signs of trauma, and he was recently deceased, Fountain said. The casket had been left there recently, as well, Fountain added.

The unidentified man is described as a white adult between 30 to 60 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing 350 pounds with brown and gray hair. He wore size 10.5 shoes and had a healed surgery scar on his lower back.

Fountain said that he couldn’t think of a similar incident in his 14 years of working with LCSO.

“That’s definitely a unique case,” he said.

Fountain added that it was unclear exactly why someone would leave a body at the cemetery in that manner.

“We’re all scratching our heads, too, as far as the thought process behind what happened,” he said. “We won’t know until we identify him and talk to the people who are closest to him.”

The investigation is ongoing. Linn County detectives are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and cause of death of the man.

Those with information about the case should contact the LCSO detectives division at 541-967-3950.

