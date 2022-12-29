Blodgett woman shoots man and flees scene

A woman shot a man Thursday morning, Dec. 29 in Blodgett before fleeing the scene and being found with gunshot wounds herself.

Deputies were dispatched to Porter Road at around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release. The caller said he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living at the location.

Deputies found the 62-year-old man inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Benton County Sheriff's officials, and medics transported him to a hospital.

Deputies could not find the woman on the property, and her vehicle was gone, according to the news release.

A search of the area led deputies to Clem Road in Lincoln County, where they found the 57-year-old woman with her vehicle. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to BCSO, and was transported to a hospital.

Their names were not released.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Benton County Major Crimes Team which includes Corvallis, Albany and Philomath police as well as the Benton County District Attorney's Office.

There is no risk to the public at this time, sheriff's officials said, declining to offer further details.