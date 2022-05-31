Blodgett man accused of setting fire to Benton County Courthouse

A Blodgett man is suspected of trying to light the Benton County Courthouse on fire, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have arrested Jacob Lee Lundahl, 35, on suspicion of arson, reckless burning, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, on Friday, May 27, Lundahl allegedly intentionally damaged the Benton County Courthouse by starting a fire. Documents also allege Lundahl put inmates in custody and/or jail deputies in danger of physical injury.

According to a probable cause affidavit for the case, dispatchers observed Lundahl on live video igniting a newspaper near the front, wooden doors of the courthouse.

Lundahl reportedly resisted arrest after a deputy contacted him. When asked why he was allegedly lighting things on fire in front of the courthouse, Lundahl said, "It's my right," according to the affidavit.

Lundahl also allegedly told the deputy he didn't think the courthouse would burn down.

Jail deputies extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher, according to the affidavit. The building sustained only minor damage. Corvallis Fire Department responded to ensure there were no additional fires, and the initial fire was completely out.

The courthouse is connected to the Benton County Jail. The affidavit said there were 34 people inside the jail: 31 adults in custody and three jail deputies. All of these individuals were put at risk by the fire, according to the affidavit.

Lundahl was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court that same day on two counts of first-degree arson, one count of reckless burning and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Judge Locke Williams appointed Mike Flinn as Lundahl’s defense attorney and set the defendant’s security at $20,000.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 16.

