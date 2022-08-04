Benton County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Citizens' Academy

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens’ Academy.

The series will begin Sept. 6 and meet for 10 sessions, ending Oct. 25. This free program is designed to give participants an opportunity to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office.

The class will meet 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday, plus 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Sept. 10 and Oct. 1. Most classes meet at the sheriff’s office in Corvallis.

During the program, participants will gain insight into the challenges and accomplishments of the sheriff’s office. Most instructors are sworn deputies who will share their experiences with the class.

The academy covers all aspects of the sheriff’s responsibilities, including law enforcement, emergency management, search and rescue, parole and probation, jail operations, support services and management of the office. The academy is not designed to train citizens as law enforcement personnel or to exercise law enforcement authority of any kind.

“I extend an invitation to any eligible participant to take this opportunity to learn more about your sheriff’s office and to interact with sheriff’s office staff,” Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a statement.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 30. As the class fills up quickly, those interested are encouraged to apply soon. The application form is available at https://bit.ly/3vCc53U. Citizens can also apply in person at the Law Enforcement Building, 180 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis. For further information, call the sheriff’s office at 541-766-6858.