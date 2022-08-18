Benton County Sheriff’s Office releases annual report

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has released its 2021 report, giving updates on the agency’s budget, divisions and crime statistics.

“We continued to provide excellent service while navigating the ever-changing landscape,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in the report.

The budget

The agency spent about 91% of its budget in the 2019-21 fiscal year. This means the sheriff’s office spent about $36 million of its $39.4 million budget.

Personal property taxes and the local option levy made up 75% of the budget spent. The largest expenditure was wages and benefits, according to the report, which made up 68% of the total budget.

The current budget for fiscal year 2021-23, which ends June 30, 2023, is $41.7 million.

Crime statistics

The annual report features statistics on criminal offenses from the year. The numbers do not include offenses reported to neighboring agencies like Philomath PD, Corvallis PD, OSU PD or Albany PD.

In 2021, there was an increase from 2020 in the following offenses reported to BCSO: manslaughter, robbery, arson, forgery/fraud, kidnapping, DUII, suicide, identity theft and runaway juveniles.

There was a decrease in 2021 in reports of these offenses: rape, assault/stalking, burglary, sex offenses, drug offenses, trespass/prowler and animal and littering ordinances.

The report also included information on performance outcomes.

There was an increase in dispatched calls, warrants and motor vehicle crashes. There was a decrease or no change in the number of arrests, traffic citations and fatal vehicle crashes that BCSO received reports on.

Patrol division

In 2021, five patrol deputies received awards from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association for their lifesaving actions. One deputy saved an unresponsive woman who was suffering from an opioid overdose. The other four deputies were involved in saving a suicidal man who was attempting to self-harm.

The patrol division update noted the changing role of a patrol deputy.

“The job responsibilities of a deputy have shifted due to the recent decriminalization of dangerous and deadly drugs,” the report said. “Training regarding these changes continues, as does training regarding crisis intervention and behavioral health response.”

The jail

The ongoing pandemic continued to affect the Benton County Jail and its operations.

According to the annual report, the jail restricted the types of arrestees that could be lodged at the facility in order to limit the chances of an outbreak.

As new testing methods and vaccinations became available, the jail changed protocols and tested adults in custody prior to accepting them into the facility. This led to limited quarantine times and increased housing capacity.

In July 2021, BCSO entered into a contract with Polk County to hold up to 10 Benton County adults in custody.

The report, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3Atvd74, also gave updates on the agency’s search and rescue team, parole and probation division, emergency management team and community service events.