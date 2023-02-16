The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has released its 2022 report, which includes crime trends, arrest data and more.

Jail data

According to the report, there were 946 total bookings into the Benton County Jail in 2022. This is an increase from 782 in 2021.

There were 89 Senate Bill 48 matrix releases in 2022. Senate Bill 48, which became effective in 2022, lays out criteria for whether someone should be released from custody, released with conditions or held until arraignment.

Twenty-two times in the year, new arrestees were turned away due to a lack of cell space. This was up from 17 in 2021.

Patrol division

There were 8,103 dispatched calls in 2022 and 1,402 arrests, according to the report. Animal control responses and traffic citations were up from 2021.

One of the most notable increases was the number of vehicle fatalities deputies responded to. There were 12 in 2022, a large jump from four in 2021. Assault/stalking and driving while under the influence of intoxicants both went up as well, according to the report.

Some crimes that saw a dip in the annual report were manslaughter, burglary, car theft, arson, forgery and sex offenses.

Staffing

The report also lays out the agency’s staffing number for the year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The agency’s support staff on-boarded 28 employees in 2022, according to the report. The Training and Recruitment Sergeant processed 355 applications and hired 22 new employees.

The agency hired multiple deputies to fill vacancies. These individuals are in various stages of their training through the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The sheriff’s office expects all of these deputies to be fully trained in 2023.

As of Dec. 31, these were the agency’s full-time employees by division:

Law enforcement: 33

Jail: 27

Parole and Probation: 11

Support services: 6

Emergency management: 2

Sheriff/undersheriff: 2

Special services: 2