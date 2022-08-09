Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigates Corvallis shooting

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an investigation stemming from a Sunday, Aug. 7 shooting.

According to a news release from BCSO, the agency responded to the call at around 1:20 a.m. to the 2100 block of Northeast Merloy Avenue in Corvallis.

A 44-year-old man made a 911 call saying he was bleeding from his shoulder, possibly from a gunshot wound, but he wasn’t sure what had happened. He told dispatchers no windows were broken in his residence, according to the news release.

The Corvallis Fire Department responded and discovered the man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They transported him to a local hospital, the news release said.

Through investigation, BCSO detectives determined the victim was standing in his studio apartment when a bullet went through an exterior wall and lodged in his left shoulder. A search ensued around the area, but police did not locate a suspect.

At this time, the agency said there is no evidence to believe there is a threat to the public.

The agency is continuing to investigate the incident and asks any surrounding neighbors with exterior video camera recordings to contact BCSO. Anyone else who may have information regarding the incident is asked to email acting in capacity Capt. Chris Duffitt, at Chris.Duffitt@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6858.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to 541-573-8477. Others with relevant information can also make arrangements to share information privately.