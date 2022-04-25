 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benton County search and rescue looking for missing kayakers

  • Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is looking for two missing kayakers on the Long Tom River, north of Ferguson Road near Monroe, according to an agency Facebook post from Monday morning, April 25.

The agency asks that if anyone sees green kayaks downstream (north from Ferguson Road) to contact Detective David Iverson at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us or call 541-230-0984.

However, at around 9 a.m. Monday, BCSO said the search team was stationed at Monroe City Park and did not need search assistance from the public at the time.

According to BCSO public information officer Jaimi Glass, the kayakers were reported missing by a family member at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, April 24 when they didn’t get out of the river where their vehicle was parked at Monroe City Park.

Deputies searched last night until 11 p.m. but could not locate the pair.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time outdoors.

