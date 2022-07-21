Benton County: New courthouse won't be part of bond measure

Benton County officials decided to drop a $50 million new courthouse from the list of buildings they want to construct as part of a justice improvement bond measure, planned for May 2023.

But that doesn't mean the plan is business as usual in the county's iconic but very dangerous 134-year-old courthouse.

During a special meeting Tuesday, July 19, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rely on a 50% state matching grant and borrow the rest needed to build a new courthouse.

The move keeps the courthouse on a timely track for the House Bill 5006 state grant agreement, county staff said.

Now with the courthouse excised, it’s not yet clear what the amount of the bond might be. But it’s not expected to exceed $100 million, according to Brenda Downum, communications coordinator for the justice improvement program. She said the number won’t be finalized until a round of community engagement wraps up this fall.

Downum said it’s possible other elements of the program might be excluded from the measure as well.

The decision to proceed with the new courthouse, but outside the financial support of the bond measure, was driven by two factors, according to Nick Kurth, who is managing the Justice System Improvement Program for the county.

The leading concern is the timeline to take advantage of the state matching funds, Kurth said by email. But a recent county survey showed there wasn’t strong community support for funding the courthouse, which also played into the decision, he said.

“The county has been prepared to borrow some of the capital funds needed for JSIP to help offset its overall cost, in addition to securing other state and federal funding sources,” Kurth said. “It was really a matter of determining the best facilities options against which to apply the borrowed funds.”

The new 34,600-square-foot courthouse is estimated to cost $50 million. Benton County Public Works will manage the project, according to a news release, and the design process is expected to begin in fall, with the courthouse slated to open in 2025.

The county plans on grouping together most of the new justice program facilities at what it’s calling the Community Safety and Justice Campus, located a mile north of downtown Corvallis. The crisis center will be downtown.

Community support?

Benton County voters aren’t necessarily sold on the justice improvement bond, a community survey conducted in late May indicated.

In the survey, voters prioritized homelessness and housing affordability as the biggest problems facing the county, with public safety placing third. But seven out of 10 participants also said a crisis center and new correctional facility with expanded programs and services would help address homelessness.

When it came to paying for a hypothetical $95 million bond, survey participants were split at 46% yes and 46% no, with 8% responding not sure. A $95 million ask translates to $138 a year on a home with a taxable value of $266,000, according to the county.

The idea of paying for a new courthouse or a crisis resource center hasn’t gone to the ballot before, but voters have rejected three jail bonds since 2000, all at much lower price points.

The most recent one, in 2015, sought $25 million and failed by four percentage points. In 2000, a ballot measure lost by around six points, and a follow-up try in 2001 went down with more than a nine-point gap.

Future of the historic courthouse

The age and condition of Benton County's historic 1888 courthouse has raised questions about how long it can continue serving its original purpose. The building lacks adequate space, has accessibility and security issues, and it may not hold up to an earthquake.

Since 1985, there have been 11 assessments on the courthouse, some of which led to alarming findings, but no substantial steps have been taken to reinforce the building, District Attorney John Haroldson said in a previous interview.

In that interview, Haroldson said a 1999 engineering report revealed there’s no physical connection between the walls and the floor or the wall and the roof; everything is held in place by friction. The county is exploring repurposing options for the building.

