Benton County deputies ID deceased kayaker, continue search for partner

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the kayaker found dead after going missing with his partner on the Long Tom River near Monroe. Meanwhile, the search continues for the other kayaker who went missing.

According to an agency news release, search and rescue members are still looking for 23-year-old Mariana Dukes of Eugene. She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches with blond hair. The last contact Dukes had with her family was a little before 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, according to BCSO.

Her kayaking partner, Joseph Bendix, 26, of Eugene was found dead around 3 miles south of Monroe by a nearby landowner at about 9 a.m. Monday, April 25, according to the news release. Search and rescue members recovered Bendix’s body at around 10 a.m., and a family member positively identified Bendix.

At 8:12 p.m. Sunday, April 24, dispatchers received a call from a family member saying the couple had not returned from the river to Monroe City Park as planned, according to the news release.

The pair had launched their kayaks Saturday, April 23 near Ferguson Road, south of Monroe, according to BCSO. Deputies responded to the scene following the family member’s call and searched the river until about 11 p.m. The search continued early Monday morning with ground searchers, drones, aircraft, divers and boats.

The news release said the search will continue for Dukes on Tuesday, April 26. Search efforts involve around 50 volunteers from nearby agencies including:

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Lane County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team

Albany Fire Department Water Rescue Team

Lane County Search and Rescue

Benton County Search and Rescue’s volunteer aircraft team

K9 search and rescue unit

In the news release, Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall thanked the assisting agencies.

“I would also like to thank the community of Monroe for their incredible grace and empathy to the family impacted by this tragedy,” Van Arsdall said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees a green kayak downstream (north) from Ferguson Road on the Long Tom River to contact Detective David Iverson at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us or call 541-230-0984. There are trained professionals are on the scene, and the agency asks that the public does not assist in search efforts at this time.

