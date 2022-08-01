Anti-human trafficking coalition aims to aid survivors in Linn, Benton

Elizabeth Bauermeister hopes her job is one day irrelevant. And she’s only just begun it.

Bauermeister is the coordinator for the new Linn/Benton Anti-Trafficking Coalition. She saw a need to address the issue of human trafficking, both sex and labor trafficking, and sought out support and funding from the Oregon Department of Justice to get it up and running.

She’s been working on the project for about a year, but she’s already envisioning a future where her work has paid off.

“This is basically joining a bigger network of task forces throughout the state,” Bauermeister said. “We all work together to address the issue of human trafficking through multiple points. We want to prevent it, and we want to address the survivors that are existing — and obviously prosecute traffickers.”

Working together

The coalition places a big emphasis on coordinating with community organizations in order to get survivors of human trafficking the services they need.

Bauermeister said some of the groups she works with include Jackson Street Youth Services, ABC House, Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence and Sarah’s Place.

“CARDV (Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence) is so grateful to be able to participate as a member of this very important coalition. It is critical to this work that CARDV operates 24/7 and is able to meet, transport and keep trafficking survivors safely housed — even on a short term basis,” Kate Caldwell, executive director for CARDV, said in an email.

“Then, we are able to help a survivor access the other services of our community partners which are very important as well. It takes all of us collectively to be as effective as possible.”

The local agencies have done a great job supporting survivors of human trafficking, Bauermeister said. But her position will allow these groups to better coordinate with each other and ensure survivors receive the type of care and support they specifically need.

“How I see it is every single organization does one little piece of what a survivor might need,” Bauermeister said.

So why hasn’t there been a coalition for Linn and Benton counties up until now? Bauermeister suggested it may be because no one has been able to commit the time and effort necessary to do it.

She’s currently working toward getting a master’s degree in social work. During her field study for her degree, she said she discovered that while a lot of organizations work with human trafficking survivors, there weren’t any specific services for these survivors.

The coalition aims to change that.

Exposing what lurks in the shadows

The coalition will not only help survivors but will also try to educate the public too.

“A big part of trafficking is that it survives by living in the shadows,” Bauermeister said. “It thrives by the community not really understanding or knowing what it is.”

In the next few months, the coalition will work with an outside agency to conduct a study to get hard data on how many survivors there are in the area and how prevalent trafficking really is in the community.

But beyond that, teaching the community what trafficking looks like is another key part of the coalition.

“In my experience, what it generally looks like is there are people who are vulnerable and basically need money or some kind of way to get money,” Bauermeister said. “And then traffickers will exploit those vulnerabilities and kind of suck them in. So traffickers might prey on homeless youth, for example.”

Looking forward

Although her job has just begun, Bauermeister is looking toward the future. She said eventually she would like to hire a case coordinator who can work more directly with clients and ensure they are receiving long-term care.

She also hopes to ensure the organizations she works with, as well as law enforcement, have the proper training to assist a survivor of human trafficking.

But most of all, she hopes human trafficking can one day not be a problem.

“My ultimate dream is really that it stops happening in the first place and my job is irrelevant eventually,” Bauermeister said. “And I would love to have it evolve into really looking at those roots of why it happens and putting a lot of effort into preventing it from happening in the first place.”