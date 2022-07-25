Another teen escapes Oregon Youth Authority custody in Albany

A 16-year-old in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority ran away from the Young Women’s Transition Program in Albany at around 11:10 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

Shay Earnest, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission, according to a news release from the Oregon Youth Authority. Authorities issued a warrant for Earnest.

Earnest was committed to Oregon Youth Authority custody in May 2021 out of Lane County.

“We want to locate Shay quickly to ensure his safety,” Jenny Smith, OYA spokesperson, said in the news release. “Anyone who sees this youth or knows something about his whereabouts should call 911.”

This is the third escapee from the Young Women’s Transition Program in recent months.

In May, two women ran away from OYA custody while attending a supervised treatment program. As of June 16, one of the runaways, Kaylie Benshoof, was back in custody. According to Smith, Savanah Howes is still missing.

The Young Women’s Transition Program is a step-down transitional facility designed to prepare youth to re-enter society. This type of facility has lower security than youth correctional facilities and is reserved for those who have made significant progress in their treatment plans.