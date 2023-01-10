Albany woman sentenced for pocketing fees paid to Linn County

An Albany woman has been sentenced to about three years in prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from Linn County while she was a county employee.

Essentially, as businesses and developers would pull building permits, she would pocket the fees.

Angela Adams, 50, was sentenced to 37 months in prison during a Linn County Circuit Court hearing Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to court documents, Adams was convicted of three counts of first-degree aggravated theft after pleading guilty to these charges. Eight counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of first-degree theft were dismissed.

Judge Michael Wynhausen also ordered Adams to pay $237,159.79 in restitution to Linn County.

Stealing county money

Court documents say the crimes took place between February 2015 and November 2020.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Adams in January 2021, according to an agency news release at the time, while she was the Linn County Planning and Building Department's office manager.

In March 2020, a county employee told the Linn County administrative officer that they suspected Adams was stealing from the department, the news release said.

The exec requested a financial audit of the employee's department. The audit concluded in November 2020 and revealed financial discrepancies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The county administrative officer asked the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

According to the news release, detectives interviewed multiple county employees and served a search warrant and multiple subpoenas during the investigation. Detectives discovered around $235,000 of cash payments made to the Planning and Building Department had not been deposited with the Linn County Treasurer in the last eight years.

Investigators learned receipts for cash payments had been deleted from the permit software. Detectives recovered these files with assistance from the county information technology department, sheriff's representatives said.

Friend and family support

Multiple exhibits filed with the court prior to sentencing asked the judge to consider a lesser sentence for Adams.

One family member said she needed Adams to care for her, while others explained what life circumstances and stressors may have led Adams to committing the crimes.

According to Adams’ plea petition, the aggravated theft charges held a maximum sentence of 10 years each.

She is being held at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections database.

Related stories: