Albany woman convicted for knife attack

An Albany woman accused of cutting another Albany woman with a knife was convicted of unlawfully using a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Natasha Leeann Chatterton, 38, faced charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for a December arrest. Both crimes are felonies.

Chatterton pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a weapon and was convicted Tuesday, Jan. 17. The assault charge was dismissed.

The knife attack was reported at around 4 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 300 block of 14th Avenue in Albany, according to court documents, which state Chatterton was living with the victim, an in-law who called for police after a heated argument morphed into a knife attack.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The victim suffered a “somewhat curved” half-inch cut to her right index finger from a 5- to 7-inch knife, police said, citing a reportedly ongoing dispute between Chatterton and the victim over property issues at the house where the two lived. Each accused the other of stealing their belongings, according to police.

During a shouting match over theft allegations, Chatterton pulled out a knife, according to court documents, pointing it at the victim’s face and cutting her finger when she raised her hands in defense.

Police said Chatterton became hysterical when she was arrested, pleading her innocence and throwing herself to the ground.

Chatterton has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, giving false information, and second-degree criminal mischief.