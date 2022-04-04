Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Elizabeth Nicole Tyler-Jimenez, 42, was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of 75-year-old Albany resident Elvin “Al” Pierce. She also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing Pierce’s 2004 Buick sedan.

The crimes occurred on Feb. 22, according to the charging document. Tyler-Jimenez was arrested by police in Oceanside, California on March 16.

She was being held in the Linn County Jail on Sunday.

Jessica Cooney, Linn County deputy district attorney, requested that Tyler-Jimenez be held without bail. Senior Judge Daniel Murphy stressed that was required by statute with murder cases in Oregon.

Murphy also told Tyler-Jimenez that he could not immediately appoint an attorney qualified enough to represent her in the case. “We should be able to appoint an attorney shortly, within the next few days,” he added.

Defense attorney Arnold Poole handled Monday afternoon’s session of teleconference arraignments, including Tyler-Jimenez’s brief appearance from the Linn County Jail, and reserved her right to move against the charging document.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

For the most part, Tyler-Jimenez politely answered questions from Murphy during the hearing.

Her next appearance was scheduled for April 11.

Tyler-Jimenez also was arraigned on an amended indictment in a 2020 case where she is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear on a criminal citation. She also has an open case for allegedly violating a court’s stalking protective order. Murphy set her bail at $500 in each of those matters.

Pierce was found dead in his house in the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast on Feb. 25. The Albany Police Department described Tyler-Jimenez as Pierce’s roommate, and asked residents to be on the lookout for Pierce’s car.

On March 3, the missing vehicle was located by the Oceanside Police Department thanks to a camera system inside a vehicle that automatically reads license plates. The Buick looked abandoned, but Oceanside officers thought Tyler-Jimenez was still in the area. Oceanside and Albany officers started looking at evidence of transactions made by Tyler-Jimenez at nearby businesses.

After reviewing surveillance videos, officers were able to pinpoint her location. “She made a lot of effort to conceal her appearance,” said Jennifer Atenza, Oceanside Police Department spokesperson.

Mid-Valley Media reporter Maddie Pfeifer contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.