Albany woman arrested, charged with murder for death of 3-year-old child

An Albany woman was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder regarding the death of her 3-year-old child, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.

Rebekah Jeanne Gasperino, 32, was lodged in the Linn County Jail, where she is being held without bail, according to the jail website. The jail also lists charges of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mistreatment in the same case for Gasperino.

At about 2:30 a.m., an APD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle solely occupied by Gasperino for a traffic violation, the news release states.

During the traffic stop, the agency learned that Gasperino could pose a danger to herself or others, and that officers needed to check on her 3-year-old child immediately, according to the news release.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Sun Place Southeast in Albany. During a search of the residence, Gasperino’s 3-year-old child was found deceased. There were no other children in the home.

The child’s father and extended family members have been notified and are cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to the news release, which was issued at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

