Albany woman accused of assault with weapon

  Updated
  • 0

Police have arrested an Albany woman for allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon.

Albany officers arrested Natasha Leeann Chatterton, 38, Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the Linn County Jail website, police arrested Chatterton on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents allege that on or around Thursday, Dec. 8, Chatteron used a dangerous or deadly weapon to intentionally cause physical injury to the victim. 

Chatterton was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, Dec. 9 on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. 

