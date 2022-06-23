 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Albany sees surge of overdose deaths

  • 0
Fentanyl Mexico (copy)

This 2017 photo from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in one of its bigger busts.

Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.

“Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.

The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, known is LINE, is seeking to find out where fentanyl is coming into mid-Willamette Valley communities.

LINE is administered by the Albany Police Department, and on Wednesday, Liles asked for the council’s help in acquiring new equipment to fight the new drug that’s contributing to a rash of overdoses.

The City Council unanimously approved an exemption from competitive bidding and supported the single source purchase of $115,000 of investigative equipment from a sole source vendor using Albany police funds.

The city of Albany will be reimbursed by the federally funded Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. The annual LINE budget would handle ongoing maintenance and insurance costs of the equipment.

People are also reading…

The city was purposely vague about what the equipment actually will be on Wednesday.

City Manager Peter Troedsson asked Liles not to go into specifics during the open session, saying that it would compromise investigative capabilities and potentially put officers at risk.

Nevertheless, City Council members supported the purchase.

“I am totally in favor of anything that will help LINE,” said Councilor Bessie Johnson. “This drug situation is so out of hand.”

LINE is currently investigating five of the seven Albany’s overdose deaths that Liles mentioned.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is an opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or is disguised as heroin, the DEA website states.

Fentanyl similarly is mixed into cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs — with or without the user’s knowledge — or made into pills resembling other pharmaceutical opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a memo to the council, Liles and Chief Marcia Harnden wrote that this type of equipment is hard to acquire for agencies of the Albany Police Department’s size because the large upfront costs.

“This equipment gives LINE the opportunity to significantly improve investigative capabilities, increasing their ability to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking operations,” Harnden and Liles wrote. “The equipment would also be available to any requesting HIDTA initiative within the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA, as well as any agency in need.”

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kyle Odegard graduated from Portland State, has been a journalist for 20 years and is currently deputy editor and an editorial board member for Mid-Valley Media. Hiker, skier, gardener, food-to-table fan.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News