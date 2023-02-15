If you’re feeling wary about meeting up with a stranger to buy that great couch you saw for sale online, now there's a place you can go.

The Albany Police Department has set up two safe exchange zone parking spots designed for exactly that kind of transfer.

“It gives community members a safe alternative for those private exchanges,” APD Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins said.

Residents also can utilize the spaces for child custody transfers. Hawkins said these sorts of exchanges have happened for years, but now there’s a formal place to do it in the agency’s parking lot.

She added that the zones should not be used for dropping off property and must be person-to-person exchanges. No appointments are necessary.

The zones are under 24/7 video surveillance, but Albany police recommend utilizing the spaces during daylight hours. Officers will not assist with transactions.

Other safety tips include bringing a friend with you to the transaction or at least letting someone know where you’ll be going and when. Cash is the best option for these sorts of transfers, Hawkins said, but counterfeit bills are on the rise in the area.

One tactic scammers may use is putting a real bill on top of a stack of fake ones, she said. You should count bills in-person before parting ways with the seller.

If by chance the other party is bold enough to give you counterfeit bills in front of the police station, report it to APD.

While it may be unlikely that a criminal will try something shady so close to police, the Albany police station has some safety measures in place, Hawkins said.

This includes a red panic button inside the building’s entry vestibule. Pushing this button will lock the doors behind you, and you’ll be able to pick up the phone inside that goes directly to dispatch.

Community members can utilize this button if they are being chased, followed or experiencing some other kind of immediate safety concern.