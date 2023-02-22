The Albany Police Department has released its 2022 report, highlighting crime trends that include an increase in overdose deaths and a growing fentanyl problem in the community.

Dispatch

The agency received 32,442 calls for service in 2022, which was a 2.5% increase from 2021. The average time from dispatch to arrival for priority one calls was five minutes and 43 seconds, according to the report. The agency failed to reach its strategic goal of five minutes or less.

The top five priority calls were for domestic disturbance, disturbance, moving vehicle crash with injury, suicidal subject and fight disturbance.

A disturbance is an incident that disrupts the peace and may require intervention to maintain public safety. This could include a public nuisance or some sort of criminal activity. Disturbance calls increased by 75.8% from the previous year.

Traffic stops were the largest call type for 2022, with a total of 4,387 calls.

Trends

Albany tends to have a higher property crime rate than Oregon, according to the report, while violent crimes remain below the state averages.

Theft from motor vehicle is the number one preventable property crime, Albany police said. Bicycle theft increased 310.5% from 2021.

Noninjury vehicle collisions per 1,000 inhabitants decreased while collisions with injuries were at a rate of 2.7 per 1,000 inhabitants — above the agency’s strategic goal of 2.5. Collisions with fatalities remain low in Albany.

Of the injury and fatal crashes in 2022, alcohol was a contributing factor in about 11.2%. The arrest rate for DUII increased for both drug and alcohol offenses.

The top six locations for traffic collisions in the city were:

Queen Avenue/Geary Street

Santiam Highway/Waverly Drive

Queen Avenue/Maple Street

Ninth Avenue/Hill Street

Fourteenth Avenue/Geary Street

Pacific Boulevard/Airport Road

Narcotics

The report also included information on narcotic-related seizures for 2022.

Linn County was designated a “high intensity drug trafficking area” in 2016. The next year, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force was established, with personnel from APD, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Oregon National Guard and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In 2022, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine seizures in terms of grams all decreased while heroin seizure numbers went up.

“Narcotics investigations may target certain drugs over others in particular years based on a number of factors,” the report said.

Fentanyl continues be a growing problem in the area. While the amount of fentanyl pills seized went down in 2022, the amount of fentanyl in grams went up from 2021.

Overdoses were also a growing issue in Albany. According to the report, the nine overdose deaths in 2022 were more than the previous three years combined. Overdoses in general were up from 50 to 89. This is a large jump from the 21 overdoses in 2019. Fentanyl was present in 68.5% of overdoses in 2022.

“The illicit use of fentanyl and the resulting overdose present a dangerous emerging trend in the community,” the report said.

Staffing

The agency has about 1.1 funded sworn officers for every 1,000 residents. This is low compared to the national average of 2.4, according to the report.

However, APD said in the report that this isn’t always an accurate depiction of staffing levels.

In 2022, APD had an average of 0.9 trained officers for every 1,000 inhabitants. As of the time of writing the report, the agency had 57 trained officers on hand with six new officers at the police academy or in field training.

It usually takes new officers about one year to be hired, graduate from the academy and complete field training.